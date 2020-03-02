63°
Hunter shot in woods

IBERVILLE PARISH - A hunter was accidentally shot by someone in the same hunting group in Iberville Parish near Bayou Blue Road early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the accidental shooting took place sometime after 12:00 p.m.

Authorizes say two people were riding on an ATV in the area when they rode into another hunter's crosshairs. That hunter opened fire not realizing the duo popped into his line of sight. One of the people on the ATV was hit in the chest with a 7mm bullet. 

That person was airlifted to a Baton Rouge-area hospital with a bruised lung. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2 years ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 Saturday, November 18, 2017 12:50:00 PM CST November 18, 2017

