HS football coach accused of sex with student

BATON ROUGE - Authorities accused a math teacher and assistant football coach of having sex with a 17-year-old Broadmoor High School student.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said officers arrested 34-year-old Michael Lydell Woods Jr. Friday evening.

Police said they got an anonymous tip Friday that Woods had a sexual relationship with the student. Officers interviewed the teen and said she told them Woods twice picked her up from her job and took her to a Port Allen hotel to have sex with her, and once had sex with her in his vehicle outside of the BREC Memorial Stadium.

Police said they took Woods in for questioning as he was preparing for an away football game with the team. During the interview detectives said Woods admitted he'd had sex with the teen at the places she named.

Officers booked Woods into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Prohibited Sexual Conduct between Educator and Student.

Woods attended Southern University for math and was on two SWAC championship winning baseball teams while at the university. After college, Woods was drafted in the first round of 2001 by the Detroit Tigers where he played for five years before playing in the Atlantic League for Professional Baseball.