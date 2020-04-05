How customers and members of the food service industry can protect themselves

BATON ROUGE - While customers are getting used to a new era in to-go ordering so is the restaurant industry.

The Louisiana Department of Health says they do not regulate delivery vehicles.

But they have teamed up with the LSU Ag Center to create some best practices for restaurants to use during Covid-19.

Some of the most important of these measures include:

-Ensuring that food prepares are healthy.

-Beginning each shift by taking the temperature of employees and reporting them. Anyone sick should be sent home with a cleaning of the facility followed shortly after.

-When packing foods for delivery or takeout, there should be minimal barehanded contact with food containers and delivery bags

- Employees/preparers are expected to cover there mouths when sneezing or coughing

- Frequently touched surfaces such as the shelves and countertops for grab-n-go food items should be clean and sanitized often

- Utensils should be placed in a sealed package.

Batch 13's manager Darryl Smith says that while people still have to eat, safety remains a top priority.

"All of our crew member's temperatures are taken upon entering," Smith says.

"We're hand washing upon entering throughout the day. Gloves are being mandated by all cooks , front of the house, and curbside. Our resturants who are curbside are doing two car delivery so people don't have to come in."

"We've implemented all bags are sealed shut , stapled all the way across the top. Once your food is prepared it's not touched again."

The LDH says Covid-19 is not food borne. It's routed from direct and indirect person to person contact. Hands should be washed before eating.

Click here for additional measures to follow to keep both food preparers and customers safe.