House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved

GONZALES - A homeowner in Ascension Parish was busy cleaning his house Friday after it took on water yet again. Lawrence Perkins says it's the fifth time he's flooded.

"Yes, I'm tired of it. Yes indeed," he said. "I put my foot down and I stepped in water."

Perkins first called 2 On Your Side in January this year. Then, he was waiting to hear back about his application for federal assistance to elevate his home. Friday, 2 On Your Side spoke to him again after he woke up to water in his house. WBRZ spoke with Perkins over Skype because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He's on the mend but says waking up to a flooded house is the last thing he needs.

"I was trying to get over that, but something's trying to set me back," he said. "That water and stuff, I'm not going to be able to stay in there like that."

Friday afternoon, 2 On Your Side learned that the federal assistance Perkins applied for in 2017 has been approved. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, which will elevate 10 homes in Ascension Parish, was approved on March 26, 2020.

Ascension Parish says it's been in contact with Perkins and the project is progressing.

Perkins hopes that progress happens before another heavy rain.

"I just hope somebody would take the time and do something because this is ridiculous," he said.