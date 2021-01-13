41°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire breaks out on Tennessee Street in Old South Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge, officials say.
Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were dispatched to a reported fire within the 2600 block of Tennessee Street, shortly after 5 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the rear of the home on fire. Officials described it as "about 30% involved in flames." As the home still had power, authorities say Entergy was called out to disconnect the power.
The blaze did not result in any injuries, but caused about $50,000 in damages BRFD officials say.
They add that the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a fire broke out at a vacant home in Old South Baton... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
-
Edwards keeps same COVID-19 rules, urges work from home
-
Baker looking to create task force to address recent deadly crime
-
Criminal justice system dealt another blow with jury trials on hold until...
-
State Capitol security prepares ahead of inauguration
Sports Video
-
Bryce and Brock Brown leading the charge towards a state title for...
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview