Hometown eyes on Derrius Guice for Citrus Bowl breakout

BATON ROUGE – Just off LSU’s campus, down Nicholson Drive, sits the Campus Cuts Barber Shop.

The autographed photos on the walls is the place where student athletes get their hair styled and sides trimmed.

Derrius Guice has been coming there for years. And the barbers are some of his biggest fans.

“He’s strong. He’s got a good eye for defense,” Senera Johnson said. “I just look for him to have a real productive game.”

Guice went to Catholic High, where he excelled on the football field. But he grew up on Washington Street, on the Southside of Baton Rouge. It is also the place where many of his friends and even relatives landed in trouble with the law.

“Grew up in a real, real hard neighborhood, Southside,” Johnson said. “Everybody knows about the Southside. Just see him and where he’s at today. I’m proud of him personally.”

Guice’s buddies at the barber shop are not the only ones expecting him to have a breakout game tomorrow at the Citrus Bowl. His coach, Ed Orgeron, also expects big things from the running back born and raised in Baton Rouge.

“He’s a great back,” Orgeron said. “He’s a great young man. We are going to have to run the football. We are going to have to keep the ball away from their offense and do a good job of clock management. He’s going to be a big part of that.”

So even though a Heisman Trophy winner will be on the field tomorrow, it’s the home town boy, Derrius Guice, who folks in this town will be looking to see.