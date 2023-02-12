Homes destroyed after Tangipahoa tornado; hundreds still without power Thursday

TANGIPAHOA - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday, and energy officials are reporting extensive equipment damage.

Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a family was able to escape one of the homes without serious injury.

LA Highway 440 and Interstate 55 were closed around 10 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday morning. Law enforcement asks residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

The National Weather Service also reported the tornado damaged a gas station in the area of Martin Luther King Road.

As of Thursday, emergency responders said only minor injuries were reported.

Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm. According to Entergy spokesman David Freese, nine poles were downed, 20 spans of wire were damaged, and five transformers needed to be replaced.

Entergy said that as of Thursday morning, the company expected to have power restored "to those who can safely accept service" around 6 p.m. Thursday.