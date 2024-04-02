Homeowner arguing with Entergy over right of way runoff

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says Entergy transmission lines next to her home are the source of her flood issues.

Sue Marino says the rainwater flows from Entergy's right of way onto her property. It flows like a river, washing away dirt and exposing her tree roots. She lives off Coursey, near Stumberg in Baton Rouge. Her house is at the end of a street behind a car wash.

Marino tells 2 On Your Side she wrote Entergy a letter about the issue and after two and a half months, Entergy told her it was not legally obligated to do anything.

Marino begs to differ.

"From the palm tree over to here, you can see where it's washed all the top soil all the mulch," said Marino as she walks through her backyard.

She likes to spend time outdoors tending to her flowers, but lately it's been a lot more work than she bargained for.

"It's gotten worse over the last two years," she said.

Marino says the field next to her, which is Entergy's right of way, slopes toward her property. She can't quite pinpoint what's changed in these last two years, but whatever it is, Marino says it's creating unnecessary headaches.

A few years ago Marino says someone came to dig a ditch along her fence so the water would have somewhere to drain, but right now it's only collecting water. Entergy tells 2 On Your Side the ditch has since been filled in at Marino's request, because of what it did to her vegetation.

So far, she doesn't have a solution she can afford.

Entergy says it hasn't changed anything on that right of way for 20 years.