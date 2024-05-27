Homeless man wanted in connection with shooting that killed one, wounded two

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home Friday night and opened fire, killing one person and hurting two others.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Kendrick Henderson went to the home on Starboard Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said 36-year-old Terrell Williams was killed. William's wife, Brittany Driskill, said he leaves behind seven children. She said everyone Williams crossed paths with loved him. He was always laughing and was a hard-worker.

Driskill said Williams' brother was also hurt in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Deputies said Henderson is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and home invasion.

Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the department, says the search for Henderson hasn't been easy.

"He doesn't really have an address so we are asking for the public to please call us at 389-5000, call Crimestoppers or 911," she said.

Hicks says Henderson is known to walk around the Gardere area.

"If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call law enforcement immediately and obviously do not approach him yourself," Hicks said.

Henderson has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish more than 35 times, with a criminal history dating back to 1995. Currently, he is on probation for attempted armed robbery after pleading guilty in October. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but they were suspended by Judge Brad Myers and he was placed on probation until 2027.