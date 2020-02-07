81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Here's how you can get a picture with LSU's championship trophy

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans still ecstatic over the team's national championship title will have a chance to grab a picture with a piece of LSU history.

On Tuesday it was announced fans will have two opportunities to grab a photo with the championship trophy later this week. 

The first event will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rouses Market along Lee Drive, just minutes from campus. The second will be Thursday at the College Drive Walmart, again from 4 to 7 p.m. 

More details on the trophy can be found here.

News
Here's how you can get a picture...
Here's how you can get a picture with LSU's championship trophy
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans still ecstatic over the team's national championship title will have a chance to grab a... More >>
3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:08:00 PM CST January 14, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days