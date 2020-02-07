81°
Here's how you can get a picture with LSU's championship trophy
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans still ecstatic over the team's national championship title will have a chance to grab a picture with a piece of LSU history.
On Tuesday it was announced fans will have two opportunities to grab a photo with the championship trophy later this week.
The first event will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rouses Market along Lee Drive, just minutes from campus. The second will be Thursday at the College Drive Walmart, again from 4 to 7 p.m.
