Hebert's Specialty Meats urges customers to preorder turduckens due to turkey shortage
PRAIRIEVILLE - As the holidays get closer, Hebert's Specialty Meats is preparing for another busy season, and getting their turduckens in a row.
“When it’s all said and done at the end of the year, I think we’ll probably move somewhere around 500 turduckens," said Jordy Culotta.
If you aren't familiar with the term, it's a turkey, a chicken, and a duck all in one. Pork and cornbread dressing is added between the layers for extra flavor.
A single turducken can feed up to 25 people. It all started with an idea from chef Paul Prudhomme, who copyrighted the term in 1986.
“The story goes: There was a local farmer in Maurice that came in with a chicken, a duck, and a turkey and said he wanted them put together," Culotta said.
It was Hebert's Specialty Meats that claims to have made the unique recipe seen today.
“We are pretty prideful to say we are the inventors and the originators of the turducken," Culotta said.
The turduckens from Hebert's tend to sell fast around the holidays. To beat the rush, they're recommending customers preorder meals online or in-person, especially since a national turkey shortage is impacting their supply.
“We’re just urging people to get in and get it quick, get it before the mad rush of foot traffic starts to come in a couple of days before the holidays," Culotta said.
