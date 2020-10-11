72°
Heavy rains, wind in south Louisiana prior to Delta's landfall

BATON ROUGE - On Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge, over 500 are without power following a night and early morning of steady rainfall that caused flooding in multiple spots across the city.

Meanwhile, the storm system that caused the rain, Hurricane Delta, continues on a path towards Louisiana's coast, and is expected to bring hurricane-force winds along with even more rain to the area by the afternoon.

Across the state, boarded up windows and rainy streets are eerily empty as Louisiana awaits Delta's landfall, which is now expected to occur by evening.

As of 12:45 p.m., over 4,000 residents are without power, with the most outages occurring in Calcasieu Parish.

Baton Rouge remains under a flash flood watch and as the day continues, meteorologists say tornadic activity may be a possibility. 

Hurricane Delta is currently at Category 2 strength, with top winds of 110 mph.

On Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., Governor John Bel Edwards provided the public with an update on the storm system.

His full address is available to watch via the Facebook livestream video below.

For the latest on Hurricane Delta, refer to WBRZ's Hurricane Center

