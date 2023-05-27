Healthcare Village idea aims to revitalize North BR health system

BATON ROUGE- Community activist group Together Baton Rouge wants to create a medical complex in the northern part of the city.

They call it a "medical village" where doctors and social workers can set up private practices in subsidized office space. The plan would require a property owner to donate an under-used building, like a shopping mall, in exchange for a tax write-off.

The plan was pitched Wednesday to members of the metro-council as a way to fill the health care void in North Baton Rouge. Better Together members said the model is being used in other cities like Jackson, MS.

Supporters on the council said the plan could come at no expense to tax payers and could be implemented in two years.

"If you offered three incentives: a built in client base, free space, and a location to put it all together, I just think competitively it would fill up," said councilman Chandler Loupe.

The plan requires the metro-council to create a health care district in North Baton Rouge with the authority to levy property taxes.

Loupe said a committee would need to be formed before the council took any further action.