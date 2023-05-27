Latest Weather Blog
Healthcare Village idea aims to revitalize North BR health system
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Community activist group Together Baton Rouge wants to create a medical complex in the northern part of the city.
They call it a "medical village" where doctors and social workers can set up private practices in subsidized office space. The plan would require a property owner to donate an under-used building, like a shopping mall, in exchange for a tax write-off.
The plan was pitched Wednesday to members of the metro-council as a way to fill the health care void in North Baton Rouge. Better Together members said the model is being used in other cities like Jackson, MS.
Supporters on the council said the plan could come at no expense to tax payers and could be implemented in two years.
"If you offered three incentives: a built in client base, free space, and a location to put it all together, I just think competitively it would fill up," said councilman Chandler Loupe.
The plan requires the metro-council to create a health care district in North Baton Rouge with the authority to levy property taxes.
Loupe said a committee would need to be formed before the council took any further action.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
-
LSU's Sa'Myah Smith 'doing great' after collapse during White House visit
-
LSU celebrates national title at the White House - Watch the full...
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams