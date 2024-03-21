Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura

Volunteers spent their Saturday taking donations for those affected by Hurricane Laura at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.



"We're called to serve our city and we're called to serve our neighbor, so that's what we're trying to do," said Men's Pastor, Chris Pumilia.



Cases of water, snacks, and canned items were all wrapped up and ready to go.

Players from LSU's football team, also came by to help.



"I have family out in Lafayette and Lake Charles. It really hit dear to me when the hurricane hit, and to see everything get destroyed out there. I felt like it was cool to get some of my teammates to come out here and help," said JaCoby Stevens.



"It feels really good. That's what I enjoy doing off the field, is giving back to those in need. I know there's a lot of people who come and support us, and it's only right for us to go and support those people, especially people who are really in need right now that have nothing left," said Myles Brennan.



The cars and trucks full of supplies steadily rolled in.

Pumilia says it's a joy to give back after all the help they received after the flood in 2016.



"We had the same needs after the 2016 flood. We know what it's like to be in need. It's an honor to get to serve somebody else in this situation," Pumilia said.



The Healing Place Church teamed up with the United Cajun Navy along with other churches in the Lake Charles area to make it all possible.