Harvey Adger, head basketball coach at Glen Oaks, notches 900th victory

BATON ROUGE - Inside the gym that bears his name Wednesday night, Harvey Adger paced the bench as his Glen Oaks Panthers basketball team defeated Northeast High School for his 900th career win.

"He's been here 40-plus years, same spot," Kenneth Haynes, an assistant coach and former player for Adger, said. "He could’ve gone somewhere else, but he stuck to what he knows best. He loves the game of basketball."

Beyond basketball, Adger prides himself on molding his players off the court. Past players filled the stands for the man many refer to as a father figure.

"He's about discipline," Haynes said. "Discipline to carry to a long way. That's what he teaches all of his players, and that's what pretty much sticks with us."

Lionel Jackson, another one of Adger's players in the 90s, was on hand to cheer on his former coach. He admits he was better in the classroom, where he graduated as valedictorian, than he was on the court.

To Adger, building men off the basketball court was, and remains, a focus of his.

"All he wants to make sure is that nobody from Glen Oaks, that came under him, is in jail, they're not doing drugs, they're not out there getting killed," Jackson said.

After the final buzzer sounded, fans stayed in their seats as Adger was presented with a trophy commemorating his 900 wins.

Adger thanked the crowd, but quickly shifted focus to the next game, just like his former players expected.

"I think he's ready for 1000," Jackson said. "He's gonna take it one game at a time."

"I think he's going to love it," Haynes said. "He just's gonna keep pressing on. He's gonna enjoy it for the moment and look for the next ballgame."

Even with 900 wins to his name, Adger hasn't lost his fiery style. His players say that's what makes him a legend.

"He is the GOAT of Glen Oaks basketball," Jackson said. "He's the GOAT of Baton Rouge basketball coaching, and Louisiana coaching."