Harmless snake causes stir at high school volleyball game

GONZALES – Sheriff's deputies called for assistance from the Galvez Lake Fire Department in dealing with a snake that was stuck in the rafters of a high school gym.

Parents posted pictures and videos to social media accounts of the snake situation at Ascension Christian High School. The parents said a volleyball game at the gym was delayed when the snake started slithering across the ceiling.

Video shows the snake slowly making its way across the ceiling.

The fire department said the sheriff's office asked for a tall ladder. An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the deputies needed the ladder to apprehend the snake but it retreated into the insulation attached to the ceiling of the gym.

Firefighters said it was a rat snake, but were not sure of the snake's length.

8 years ago Monday, September 21 2015 Sep 21, 2015 Monday, September 21, 2015 9:29:00 PM CDT September 21, 2015

