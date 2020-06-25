Governor, mayors pushing public to wear masks once again

BATON ROUGE- With some of the highest COVID 19 numbers since April, Governor John Bel Edwards making yet another plea to the public to wear a mask.

"We've said it so many times and I know people are tired of hearing it, but the simple fact of the matter is more people need to do it," he said in his press conference Wednesday.

Though he's said he will not be implementing a mandatory mask policy, he says local governments can hold their people accountable and enforce mask policy.

"Well they certainly have that right and you know they can do things that are more restrictive than what I put in place through my proclamations, they can't be less restrictive."

Wednesday, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said a new city task force, made up of code enforcers, police and state fire marshal agents, will be enforcing mandatory mask requirements for businesses, and people out in public.

But so far, she's been the only local government official in Louisiana to do so.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement today that though it's critical for people to wear them, she's worried about how to enforce it, due to the financial impact of the pandemic on many families.

"I do not want to add to their financial stress by piling a fine on top of that. However, I am not ruling out other options within my authority to elevate the number of citizens wearing face coverings. We cannot relax in this battle against COVID-19," said Broome.