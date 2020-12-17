Good Samaritan helped rescue FedEx driver after wreck in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - One person's quick thinking helped a man involved in an accident Tuesday morning. It happened on Perkins Road at Siegen Lane just before noon.

It caused a chain reaction when a FedEx truck ran into the car in front of them. The truck and at least five other vehicles were involved in the rear-end collision. Gerrett Davis was right there when it happened.

"I heard loud noises. It was like five loud noises back to back," he said.

Davis says he was turning on Siegen and pulled into a nearby gas station after he heard the noise. From across the street, he noticed the driver of the delivery truck was in trouble.

"There was a man in there seizing up and it looked like he was spitting up something," he said.

That's when Davis' instinct set in. He parked his car and ran to the FedEx truck, opening the driver's door and helping the driver.

"I laid him on his side when the ambulance was coming and just waited there with him," he said. "I eventually cut off his shirt; he was sweating a ton. And then other people came and helped with me."

The impact from the FedEx truck hitting the car in front of it caused the airbag to deploy and debris to scatter in the roadway. Davis says he's never seen a wreck like that but knew he had to help and do what was necessary.

There was one person taken to the hospital and they are expected to be okay.