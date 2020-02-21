Globetrotter, Hoops Green, offers sneak peek of upcoming Harlem Globetrotters show

BATON ROUGE - Harlem Globetrotters star Hoops Green made a stop in the capital city on Thursday, in advance of her fellow Globetrotters who will be returning to Baton Rouge for their 2020 Pushing the Limits World Tour in March.

Green provided fans with a sneak peek of what to expect at the upcoming Pushing the Limits show.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada caught up with Green to discuss the big event.

Baton Rouge audiences will enjoy the full showcase at The Raising Cane's Rivercenter on March 14.

Click here for tickets.