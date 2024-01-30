GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery

GET 2 MOVING - Archery involves a lot of focus! But, it's a great sport to be involved in!

This week at Gotham Archery, Heather Kyzar coached and taught all things archery.

Their archery range serves anyone from 8 years old.

According to Heather, the focus and patience of this sport is one of the most challenging aspects.

After shooting this week, she certainly is not wrong!

Archery is a great workout mentally and also involves a lot of arm strength to hold and pull back the bow.

Check out Gotham Archery and tell them Get 2 Moving sent you! Gotham Archery could be the perfect option for you!