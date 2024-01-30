GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery

71°
GET 2 MOVING - Archery involves a lot of focus! But, it's a great sport to be involved in!
This week at Gotham Archery, Heather Kyzar coached and taught all things archery.
Their archery range serves anyone from 8 years old.
According to Heather, the focus and patience of this sport is one of the most challenging aspects.
After shooting this week, she certainly is not wrong!
Archery is a great workout mentally and also involves a lot of arm strength to hold and pull back the bow.
Check out Gotham Archery and tell them Get 2 Moving sent you! Gotham Archery could be the perfect option for you!
