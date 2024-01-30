71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery

Related Story

GET 2 MOVING - Archery involves a lot of focus! But, it's a great sport to be involved in! 

This week at Gotham Archery, Heather Kyzar coached and taught all things archery. 

Their archery range serves anyone from 8 years old.  

According to Heather, the focus and patience of this sport is one of the most challenging aspects. 

After shooting this week, she certainly is not wrong!

Archery is a great workout mentally and also involves a lot of arm strength to hold and pull back the bow. 

Check out Gotham Archery and tell them Get 2 Moving sent you! Gotham Archery could be the perfect option for you!

News
GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery
GET 2 MOVING: Gotham Archery
GET 2 MOVING - Archery involves a lot of focus! But, it's a great sport to be involved in! ... More >>
4 months ago Friday, September 08 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Friday, September 08, 2023 7:30:00 AM CDT September 08, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days