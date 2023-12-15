50°
Geismar plant officials say ammonia storage tank leak contained

GEISMAR - Plant officials said an ammonia leak that started early Wednesday morning at PCS Nitrogen in Geismar has been contained with no injuries reported.

State Police said HazMat crews responded to work the leak, which shut down LA 3115 between LA 30 and LA 75 as crews performed the investigation. The highway was reopened at around 2:20 Wedneday afternoon, according to LA DOTD.

A spokesperson for the plant said the release was detected from an ammonia storage plant at around 4 a.m. Water suppression systems activated to keep the leak contained and reduce offsite impact, according to the plant.

There were no evacuations in connection with the leak, and LSP said there was never any threat to public safety during the leak.

