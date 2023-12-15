50°
Latest Weather Blog
Geismar plant officials say ammonia storage tank leak contained
Related Story
GEISMAR - Plant officials said an ammonia leak that started early Wednesday morning at PCS Nitrogen in Geismar has been contained with no injuries reported.
State Police said HazMat crews responded to work the leak, which shut down LA 3115 between LA 30 and LA 75 as crews performed the investigation. The highway was reopened at around 2:20 Wedneday afternoon, according to LA DOTD.
A spokesperson for the plant said the release was detected from an ammonia storage plant at around 4 a.m. Water suppression systems activated to keep the leak contained and reduce offsite impact, according to the plant.
There were no evacuations in connection with the leak, and LSP said there was never any threat to public safety during the leak.
News
GEISMAR - Plant officials said an ammonia leak that started early Wednesday morning at PCS Nitrogen in Geismar has been... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected