Gang-affiliated teen arrested in Christmas Eve murder

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Koverias Garner, also known as 'Juice,' has been arrested for the Christmas Eve murder of a Baton Rouge teen.

During the deadly home invasion and double-shooting, which occurred off Millerville Road, on Turret Drive, 17-year-old Gervonte Taplin was killed and his ten-year-old brother was also shot and injured.

Click here for WBRZ's original article on the fatal incident.

Deputies say Garner is a member of a street gang known as "The 300" and was at odds with Taplin.

On the morning of the shooting, Garner allegedly shot and killed Taplin, shot and injured the ten-year-old, stole Taplin's Sony Play Station 4 gaming console and then fled the scene.

Deputies say on Tuesday, Feb. 4 they were tipped off in regards to the gaming console, and told that it was sold to a business on College Drive.

Investigators followed up quickly, they went to the business and, using records from the store, were able to confirm that one of Garner's 19-year-old relatives attempted to sell the console.

When investigators followed up with the relative, they say the relative told them Garner had asked them to sell the console in his behalf.

Deputies say they were able to apprehend Garner on the same day and while arresting him, discovered he was in possession of a handgun.

According to an official document, after his arrest, Garner admitted to his role in the aforementioned homicide/home invasion and identified himself as a member of 'The 300' street gang.

The report also reveals that Garner told deputies he hadn't planned the incident on his on, but that he and an associate of 'The 300' put their heads together to premeditate the home invasion, which involved both of them entering Taplin's home with firearms.

Garner was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a handgun (juvenile).