Fundraiser for Cpl. Shawn Kelly exceeding expectations; organizers hoping to raise $10K

DENHAM SPRINGS - Less than a day after launching a fundraiser campaign for an officer who was shot on duty, a local Denham Springs sporting goods store says they have sold more than 165 clothing items.

"He's a great guy, he's always open to helping people anyway he can. We thought this would be a great way to help his family," Hicks said.

Family owned sports and apparel store, Sport-N-Center is hoping to raise $10,000 for Cpl. Shawn Kelly's family.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Kelly is still in critical condition.

"It was hard. He's a really good guy," Hicks said Kelly would come to the store often.

The fundraiser will continue until May 21. They plan on having the orders ready by May 26, but may extend the deadline if needed.

"It has exceeded my expectations. It's doing really well. People have been wonderful in buying and supporting. Im hopeful we reach that goal," Hicks said.

You can place your order here.