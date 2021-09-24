57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funding for Bayou Manchac project to be introduced to Metro Council Wednesday

BATON ROUGE- A plan to enhance drainage along Bayou Manchac at the border of East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish will be introduced to the Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday.

The plan, designed by East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Ascension President Clint Cointment, is a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement to clear and snag Bayou Manchac from the Amite River to the parish line of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville.

The project, which would cost about $200,000 for EBR, aims to remove blockages to allow for better water flow.

EBR officials hope that, if approved, federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to fund the endeavor. 

The project will simply be introduced to the Metro Council Wednesday, and the council is expected to actually vote on it next month. 

