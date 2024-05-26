Friday Evening Video Forecast

The heat streak doesn't let up over Memorial Day weekend. Look for lots of heat, humidity, and sunshine. A weak front could deliver a little relief next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Similar to recent nights, low cloud development also will be possible on Friday night. This will help keep temperatures very warm, with a low near 78° in Baton Rouge. Keep in mind that the record warmest low temperature for Saturday is 77°. If we do not dip below that, we would set a new record.

Despite some clouds initially, the afternoon will be dominated by sunshine. That, in tandem with the warm start will set the stage for another warm day. Look for a high temperature near 95° with feels-like temperatures at or above 100° by peak heating. While this is not at the Heat Advisory threshold, it is the first time we're seeing a prolonged stretch of days with heat indices at this level. If outside for an extended period of time, be sure to drink lots of water and have the sunscreen ready to go as we acclimate to the summer pattern.

Up Next: The rest of Memorial Day Weekend features more of the same. Highs will top out in the mid-90s along with lows in the mid to upper-70s. The humidity remains in full force, keeping afternoon feels-like temperatures over 100° at times. Again, be sure to stay hydrated and be on the lookout for signs of heat illness.

Looking long-term, a weak cold front will slide into the area later Monday and into Tuesday. The front will make an attempt to pop spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms early next week. Many locations will end up completely dry from this system. However, we'll see a slight reduction in temperatures behind the front. Looks for highs in the lower-90s instead, along with a noticeable drop in humidity.

The Tropics: Satellite imagery reveals a weak area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. Slight subtropical or tropical development is possible over the next couple of days while the system moves northeastward. The system is operating in a hostile environment, which will work against tropical development. Development odds are low at this time, and this system will be an issue for the United States.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

