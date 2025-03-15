78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
French Settlement flood victim's home destroyed in fire

WALKER - Firefighters are still working to figure out what sparked a house fire in rural Livingston Parish Thursday night.

The home burned completely to the ground. The intense flames damaged a second home too.

People who live along Aydell Lane told our Brett Buffington homes in the area were heavily damaged in the August flood, and many people along the Livingston Parish road are still recovering.

That's the case for the man whose home was reduced to rubble Thursday. Neighbor David Richardson told News 2 the victim's home just got new cabinets, and the man was about three weeks away from moving back in.


That man had been living in a camper while his home was being repaired. Thanks to the help of quick moving neighbors, the RV was pulled down the street, safely away from the flames.

The home next door suffered extensive damage to a few outside walls.

8 years ago Thursday, January 26 2017 Jan 26, 2017 Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:35:00 PM CST January 26, 2017

