Free COVID-19 vaccinations available to North Baton Rouge residents Friday, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Officials in the capital city are eager to see more of North Baton Rouge's citizens safely vaccinated so as to ward off the harmful effects of COVID-19.

For this reason, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Living Faith Christian Center on Winbourne Avenue on Friday (Feb. 26) and Saturday (Feb. 27), by appointment only.

Eligible North Baton Rouge residents are encouraged to protect themselves against COVID-19 by scheduling an appointment.

To schedule a vaccine, call the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Call Center at 225-831-9200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Equity remains a top priority of the Louisiana Department of Health's planning, which motivated LDH's collaboration with on-the-ground community leaders to create community-driven vaccination clinics.

Members of the planning committee for the Community Vaccination Clinic include:

-Louisiana Department of Health

-Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

-Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus

-East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

-Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

-Living Faith Christian Center

-Ochsner Baton Rouge

-Albertsons

The North Baton Rouge Clinic that will be held this Friday and Saturday intends to offer 2,200 vaccinations to residents of North Baton Rouge and the surrounding area and serve as an example of the Louisiana Department of Health and Baton Rouge community partners' ongoing efforts to provide access in underserved areas to persons eligible for the vaccine.

Click here for additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana.