Four LSU players arrested Thursday released from jail

BATON ROUGE - Four LSU football players, including quarterback, Anthony Jennings, were arrested Thursday in two separate incidents.

Among the group are three players accused of breaking into rooms at LSU's West Campus Apartments in what is described as a vigilante investigation into stolen merchandise that belonged to Jennings.

Jennings told police that he'd been the victim of a theft where a MacBook Air, a Playstation and some shoes were stolen. Later, he told authorities he had retrieved his laptop from someone who had purchased it from someone else. Believing they knew the location of other stolen items, LSU Police said Jennings, defensive tackle Maquedius Bain and Dwayne Thomas entered apartments at WCA.

According to arrest documents, the group entered several units where one person said they felt intimidated by the players and a larger group that gathered with them. While inside one of the apartments, police said the football players damaged doorways and forced their way into a room where items were taken.

"They started bashing through the door," Zeadrick Williams told WBRZ News 2 in an interview Thursday night on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00.

Police said they were told Thomas left an apartment with items taken from inside.

Jennings and Bain are charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Thomas faces the same charge along with another for simple burglary. All three players posted a $5,000 bond to be released from jail Thursday night. The group left together about three hours after being booked.

Earlier Thursday, redshirted freshman Trey Lealaimatafao was arrested on simple battery and simple robbery. Lealaimatafao posted $15,000 bond at 4:45p.m. Friday night.

Head Coach Les Miles has released a statement about the players' future on the team.

"We have suspended these players. It has been our policy to suspend players who have been involved with legal issues." Miles said. "I have met with all three players involved extensively. We are still working with campus housing and the authorities to determine what exactly took place. This is an on-going investigation and our players will cooperate fully."

LSU Athletics added Lealaimatafao was suspended indefinitely.