Four arrested for vandalism after at least 15 vehicles received damages by rocks
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four people, including a juvenile, after at least 15 vehicles received damages from rocks.
Police say the damage took place at four subdivisions at Spring Lake, Whispering Springs, Lakes at Fennwood and Collins Place. Images showed windows broken out on heavy equipment as well as cars in the area.
Three adults, Jesse Fisher, 18, Kaitlyn Blood, 20, and Michael Shively, 19, were charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of damage to property. A 16-year-old was also booked.
