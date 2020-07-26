Former LSU star Jamal Adams makes fan's day at Jets training camp

NEW YORK - Jamal Adams, a former LSU football star and current starter with the New York Jets, took a break from training camp to give one fan a spectacular memento.

The former Tiger spotted the young man wearing Adams' '33' jersey and watching the Jets camp from his wheelchair Monday morning.

Adams soon took a moment to run over to meet the fan and sign his jersey. He also left him with the gloves he had been using that morning.

His reaction says it all.

One of the best feelings in the world man... this is the best part of the game of football, being able to be a positive light to someone! This is a moment I'll definitely never forget! @NFL pic.twitter.com/32yF0s6JKp — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) July 30, 2018

Adams was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft and is currently a starting safety for NFL team.