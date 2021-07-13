73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU and Plaquemine star Davon Godchaux hosts annual football camp

Related Story

Summer time months bring summer time camps and former LSU and Plaquemine standout Davon Godchaux helped the kids turn the heat up on football fundamentals Saturday afternoon.

The current New England Patriot held his annual "Chaux Down" camp. A free event, kids 8 to 16 were given instruction on the finer points of football all while being under the watchful eye of Godchaux who had his jersey retired before the event.

News
Former LSU standout Davon Godchaux holds annual...
Former LSU standout Davon Godchaux holds annual free football camp in Plaquemine
Summer time months bring summer time camps and former LSU and Plaquemine standout Davon Godchaux helped the kids turn the... More >>
3 weeks ago Saturday, June 19 2021 Jun 19, 2021 Saturday, June 19, 2021 7:22:00 PM CDT June 19, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days