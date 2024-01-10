Former Earl K. Long hospital site welcomes redevelopment

BATON ROUGE - After one decade, the former grounds for the Earl K. Long hospital are being put to use.

The Earl K. Long hospital was built in 1967 and opened a year later, only to be demolished in 2015 to consolidate with other hospital providers.

While the East Baton Rouge Housing Authority has many plans for this location, only one has been publicized: a 117-unit senior community.

"I think everyone's gonna be truly excited about our announcement in the few coming months. Ultimately, what you'll see at the new Earl K. Long site is really an opportunity to provide access," J Wesley Daniels Jr., CEO of EBRPHA, said.

The senior center will provide access to food, housing, recreation, education and a focus on job assistance. Our Lady of the Lake north is close by and can provide health care.

Daniels said the public will be informed regarding future plans in the coming months.

EBRPHA said they worked closely with LSU to make this idea a reality.

"The great thing about this is it is a truly collaborative community effort," Daniels said. "Here's an opportunity to really create a catalytic redevelopment right here in the middle of Baton Rouge."