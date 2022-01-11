Former BRPD officer on a mission to walk again after horrific crash

BATON ROUGE - Two years after a former BRPD officer nearly lost his life in a horrific crash on I-12, Ricky Faust is on a mission to walk again.

"I vow to walk again. I am going to walk again," said Ricky Faust.

With one step at a time followed by a little patience and much support, Ricky Faust is slowly making a triumphant comeback to a normal life.

"This time last year, I pretty much couldn't move nothing, it's rough," Faust said.

Two years ago, the former Baton Rouge officer lost control of his unit after a vehicle changed lanes on him. He then smashed into a concrete barrier on I-12. The accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, making him a prisoner in his own body.

"Not being able to do the things I used to do is very, very complicated," Faust said.

One of those things is being able to spend time with his family.

"Just simple things, the main thing is being more active in the yard with my kids, and doing stuff like that," said Faust.

Hungry to see that day come, Faust has made jaw-dropping improvements. In therapy on Wednesday, he managed to move back and forth, and from side to side. But the biggest improvement of all was being able to move his legs. Something he has not done in two years.

"He is starting to be able to feed himself. He is starting to be able to dress a little bit. He can hold his wife's hand and practice those types of things and be that husband and father again. It's been really special to be a part of that journey," said Rachel Stelly, an occupational therapist with Sage Rehab Facility.

Stelly says nothing stands in his way.

"He has just this drive that I think is the game changer for him," Stelly said.



Just a couple of days ago, a video of Faust's progress was shared to social media, racking up 30,000 views.

"I want to say thank you for everybody who has done everything to help me and my family. I am very grateful, and also I want to thank God for what he did, for what he is doing and what he is going to do," Faust said.

He says every day is a challenge, but he remains relentless.

"I am still here and I will fight 'til the death. We will fight. I will fight this."

The family is currently trying to build a home that will fit Ricky's needs. If you would like to donate, The Bank of Zachary is collecting all donations. The branch is located at 4347 Main Street in Zachary or you can call (225) 654-2701.