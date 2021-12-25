64°
Latest Weather Blog
First responders help victim of reported hit and run on Airline Highway
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a man who was trying to cross the street on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive Wednesday night was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A concerned citizen reportedly stepped in to help the man who'd been left, wounded, on the side of the road.
Stanley Valentine told WBRZ after watching cars speed past the injured man, he felt compelled to stop.
Valentine happens to own a tow truck and before first responders arrived, he used his truck to block traffic and prevent anyone from hitting the victim. He said he waited with the injured man until first responders arrived.
According to Valentine, the incident happened around 7 p.m.
WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for additional information related to the incident.
News
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a man who was trying to cross the street on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas Eve road rage leads to hundred-mile run from the law; Suspects...
-
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021
-
Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in...
-
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal
-
WATCH: Police chase ends in gunfire in West Baton Rouge Friday