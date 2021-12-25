First responders help victim of reported hit and run on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a man who was trying to cross the street on Airline Highway near Victoria Drive Wednesday night was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A concerned citizen reportedly stepped in to help the man who'd been left, wounded, on the side of the road.

Stanley Valentine told WBRZ after watching cars speed past the injured man, he felt compelled to stop.

Valentine happens to own a tow truck and before first responders arrived, he used his truck to block traffic and prevent anyone from hitting the victim. He said he waited with the injured man until first responders arrived.

According to Valentine, the incident happened around 7 p.m.

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for additional information related to the incident.