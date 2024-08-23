Firefighters rescue three little bears from garbage bin

RENO, NV - A group of firefighters helped rescue three little bears trapped outside their station.

Firefighters with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 39 woke to the sound of a tipped over garbage bin. Firefighter/paramedic Ed Martin lifted the lid, Capt. Michael Trevino captured the incident on camera, and engineer Patrick Walsh deterred the mother bear.

According to a post on social media, this is the time of year when bear sightings are common.