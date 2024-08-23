93°
Firefighters rescue three little bears from garbage bin
RENO, NV - A group of firefighters helped rescue three little bears trapped outside their station.
Firefighters with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 39 woke to the sound of a tipped over garbage bin. Firefighter/paramedic Ed Martin lifted the lid, Capt. Michael Trevino captured the incident on camera, and engineer Patrick Walsh deterred the mother bear.
According to a post on social media, this is the time of year when bear sightings are common.
