Finally, estate of Helen Plummer settled; Council on Aging director receives no part of estate
BATON ROUGE- Ten months after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a questionable will that was set to benefit Council on Aging Executive Director Tasha Clark Amar, the estate has finally been settled.
The money from Helen Plummer’s estate will go solely to her family instead of Clark Amar taking a portion to be the overseer.
The Investigative Unit reported last March, Clark Amar named herself as the overseer of Plummer’s estate. It would have benefited her more than $100,000. Plummer was a client at the Council on Aging and COA Board Member Dorothy Jackson drafted the will at Southern University’s elder law clinic. Following our stories, the duo backed off of Plummer’s estate.
However, settling the will was a challenge. Tasha Clark Amar’s mother, State District Judge Janice Clark sat on a piece of paperwork needed to settle Plummer’s estate for nearly eight months. At the end of 2017, Clark finally recused herself.
"It's just a relief that it's settled now," Tracie Davis, Helen Plummer's granddaughter said. "We can mourn the death of our grandmother."
As the Plummer family left court, they thanked the community who has stood by them through out this ordeal.
“It has been ridiculous what the leaders in this city did,” Davis said.
