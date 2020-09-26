Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting

DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston Parish made good on a project this week, following a 2 On Your Side report.

In May, Samual Blocker and his wife hired Tiger Fences to replace a portion of their fence that fell over during a storm. It took four months to get the job done and the Blockers are thankful the wait is over.

"The fence came out great. I'm very relieved that this is done," Blocker said.

Last week, Tiger Fences told 2 On Your Side the project was scheduled for Monday, but the weather pushed them back a day. On Tuesday, the company came out to clear the old fence and install posts. Wednesday, the brand new fence went up. Blocker says the total install took about six hours.

"It kind of stinks that we had to fight so much over four months to just get six hours of time, but it's done now and I'm happy with how it looks and just thankful that it's over," he said.

Blocker put down a 50-percent deposit of $1,400 in May. Their first install date passed and another install date in July went by. That's around the time Blocker says all communication stopped.

"You know, we wanted the updates, we wanted the calls, we wanted the emails," he said. "Even the possibility to just talk to you and even just to hear her say, 'I understand you're upset,' that could have been done."

Tiger Fences owner Billy Bozarth told 2 On Your Side that there has been a material shortage due to the coronavirus. Last week, Bozarth told WBRZ that because of the material issues, he has stopped taking deposits and giving estimates.

But other customers of Bozarth's remain unsatisfied. Tiger Fences said last week another customer waiting months for his fence install would get that fence by Wednesday. The company rescheduled for Thursday and did not show up.

Ivy Industries, LLC, filed a petition last week to recover its 50 percent deposit of $19,050 on material for a Tiger Fences fence that has not been installed. The deposit was given in April 2020. The company asked for a refund but the refund was not given.

Last week, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Bozarth's arrest on one count of contractor fraud.



