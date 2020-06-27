FEMA sets up shop in Livingston; Ascension is next

SATSUMA - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened its doors Tuesday in Livingston Parish.. The center is located at the Satsuma Village mall just off of I-12.



After floodwater covered areas of Livingston Parish and surrounding areas, residents like Megan Willis are ready for recovery efforts to begin.



"It was water throughout the whole entire house," she told News 2's Ambria Washington. The home she and her parents lived in received about a foot of water.

"We've already had to go in and gut it and pull all the sheet rock out...so we're not just waiting for mold to build while we're waiting," Willis explains.



FEMA officials said more than $38 million in relief money has been approved. The first step to receiving help is to register by online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).



They're encouraging homeowners, businesses and even renters to register even if you don't have insurance.



"It's a one stop shop center for information and for survivors to come and speak with FEMA one on one or any other agencies such as SBA," FEMA Relations Manager Alberto Pillot says.



FEMA officials said you can stop by to register, get questions answered or appeal your case if happen to be denied funding.



"They pretty much guided me through the whole process, so now just kind of waiting until the FEMA inspector comes out to give us an estimate and get us some help," Willis says.



Once that estimate is given, FEMA officials say you can expect to see a check within 7 to 10 days.



FEMA plans to open another center on Wednesday in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays until further notice.