FEMA Mobile Registration Site opens at Baton Rouge's Main Library

UPDATE: The parish says the MRIC will now stay open through Sept. 29.

-----

BATON ROUGE - Storm recovery efforts continue in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas following Hurricane Ida's impact on south Louisiana, and area leaders have created an added resource to assist locals in their efforts.

East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced this week that a local Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) will be set up and in operation by Thursday, Sept. 16.

The original opening date of Wednesday was delayed by one day amid the effects of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

In any case, the MRIC, which is a tool that plays a major role in FEMA and East Baton Rouge Parish’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting hurricane Ida survivors, will be located on the second floor of the Main Library (7711 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806).

The site will remain in operation from Thursday, Sept. 16 until Thursday, Sept. 29 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

MRCI sites such as this one are operated by FEMA personnel and serve as points of registration and information for eligible individuals and families. This resource will offer initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications.

As MRCI locations operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants, all visitors must wear either masks or face coverings while on site.