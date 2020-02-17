February 15, 2020 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies through this evening, as a quickly moving low pressure system is approaching the area. Showers will press in shortly after midnight, and are set to linger into the morning hours on Sunday. Lows will only drop near 54° due to the insolating cloud cover, as winds stay light and out of the southeast. Expect morning showers on Sunday, but luckily the low pressure’s path will stay offshore and will move into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the afternoon. This will allow for drier conditions to persist through the afternoon and evening, but clouds will linger through the remainder of the day. Temperatures will also be warmer, as highs peak near 69° with light winds out of the east.

Up Next: A rather wet weather pattern is again setting up over the Gulf States, which will keep cloudy and rainy conditions in the forecast through much of the week. Mostly sunny skies will finally return on Friday, as we begin to dry out heading into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Overnight clouds will keep temperatures mild into Monday morning, with lows expected around 58°. Another surface low will begin to develop over the Southern Plains Monday morning, and continue east into the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday. The associated warm front will allow for significant Gulf moisture to infiltrate onshore, providing scattered rain and isolated storms through Monday which should peak during the afternoon and evening. This will again occur on Tuesday, but storms are not anticipated due to the lack of instability. The associated cold front will drive through Tuesday into early Wednesday before slowly pushing east on Thursday. This will cool temperatures starting Wednesday, as a much cooler airmass follows closely behind the front. Highs will go from near 80° on Tuesday to hovering near 60° on Wednesday. High pressure and mostly sunny skies finally return to the area on Friday, which is forecast to stay through into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.