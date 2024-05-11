72°
Fatal crash under investigation after Good Samaritans find body, running boat in Colyell Bay

PORT VINCENT — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boat accident that left a 57-year-old Port Vincent man dead in Colyell Bay.

Around 7:45 p.m., Good Samaritans found an unoccupied 16-foot boat with a still running engine that ran aground against the bank, LDWF agents said. They also found Patrick Jones' body, which appeared to be thrown from the boat without a personal flotation device, agents noted.

After being recovered, his body was reportedly turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be leading an investigation into the crash and its cause.

