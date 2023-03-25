Fans Choice Winner Week 8: Plaquemine LB Herman Christophe

"My Dad and my Grandpa always wanted me to play football, so I came out and I liked it. My family is always here supporting me and my teammates," said Christophe.

The Christophe family and Plaquemine fans watched him grab an interception and block a punt in the Green Devils 48-26 win over Livonia last Friday night.



The sophomore linebacker stepped up this season to become a starter after an upperclassmen got hurt.

"Herman is a quiet leader. He's not a very vocal guy in the locker room. but he's very respected by the kids," said Coach Distefano.



"Seeing my dad around the house he was always showing me a good example of how to lead by being a good father figure." Cristophe added, "I just want to be a good person and live a good life. It feels good that i'm out here and I'm young. I have two more years to play high school football."

Christophe still has 3 games left in his sophomore season.

Friday night the Green Devils take on Woodlawn.

