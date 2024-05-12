Latest Weather Blog
Fans cheer on American Idol finalist Laine Hardy during parade, concert
LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy is advancing to next week's finale as part of American Idol's top 3.
Ahead of the final episode, Hardy returned to Louisiana for some festivities, including a meeting Tuesday morning with Governor John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge. During the meeting, Edwards proclaimed Tuesday "Laine Hardy Day."
.@LouisianaGov has officially proclaimed today @TheLaineHardy day and says the whole state is going to “Party with Hardy” @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7LxiFhAMrv— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 14, 2019
Later that same evening, a parade and public concert was held in Livingston Parish.
"I'm so overwhelmed. I'm so happy to be home," Hardy said.
Scores of fans, young and old, gathered along the route on Frost Road. It all culminated with a musical performance at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
The three-hour 'American Idol' finale, featuring moments from Laine's Louisiana homecoming, airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.
Desktop News
