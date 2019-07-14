Family of champions: McKenna Kelley and Mary Lou Retton

St. Louis, MO - "I don't eat them, my mom doesn't even like Wheaties, she doesn't even think they are good."

"That's not true, I do like Wheaties but I like some Captain Crunch every now and then too."

No matter what this family is eating for breakfast, they were born champions.

"Growing up I always knew my mom was Mary Lou but I don't think I really understood it until I grew up and started doing some of the stuff she used to do."

"When she was little, maybe a toddler, we were all in the front yard just tumbling and flipping and she was practicing a round-off. I am a big praiser and I was like McKenna you are so good but honey you might want to try to get your feet together quicker. And she looked at me and said what do you know?"

But Mary Lou knows what it takes to be the best, winning the all around gold medal in the 1984 Olympics, showing McKenna what she can do.

"She really stresses to be yourself and she's always been unique even from her haircut in the Olympics with her little boy haircut. She's always been different and she really opened the door for power gymnasts like me."

"We have a lot of similarities because we are both power gymnasts in terms of explosiveness and strength. But for McKenna to take it to this level she's really making a name for herself her own way on her on road."

That road ends in St. Louis, where Mary Lou will be cheering as mom in the stands, giving her daughter a final piece of advice.

"Enjoy every moment. they are ready, they are exciting, they are explosive, they are contagious. We can do it and I know we can, I'm so excited, you'll be able to hear me, we're going to hear me."