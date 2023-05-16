85°
Latest Weather Blog
Family member of suspect involved in 12-year-old's murder says ex-girlfriend should be held accountable
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD asking for public's assistance with identifying vehicle involved in fatal hit...
-
Police: Accused rapist beat up girlfriend who wouldn't appease his fecal fetish
-
Feud between exes led to Central shooting that killed 12-year-old girl; more...
-
Make-a-difference moms - Sunday Journal
-
Family member of suspect involved in 12-year-old's murder says ex-girlfriend should be...