70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family displaced after Friday morning house fire

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters were on scene for a house fire early Friday morning around 4 a.m. at Belle Fountaine Court near Brightside Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a family of five was inside and were able to make it out safely, but were left displaced.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News
Family displaced after Friday morning house fire
Family displaced after Friday morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters were on scene for a house fire early Friday morning around 4 a.m. at... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 12 2024 Apr 12, 2024 Friday, April 12, 2024 5:33:00 AM CDT April 12, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days