Etiquette expert Marthanne Calvi on proper Thanksgiving dinner decorum
BATON ROUGE - Whether you're traveling to visit with family or staying home for the holiday, Thanksgiving dinner can be an occasion fraught with questions of decorum. Local etiquette expert Marthanne Calvi visited the set of News 2 at 4 Tuesday with some tips and tricks to make sure you make a good impression at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year.
Marthanne's tips revolve around properly timing your arrival to the meal, keeping up the conversation and proper table manners.
Check out the video above for her full bag of decorum tricks to make sure you don't embarrass yourself this Turkey Day.
