Emergency crews responding to person hit by vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE- A person was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on Florida Blvd.
The incident occurred in the 6300 block of Florida Blvd. between Marquette Ave. and South Carrollton Ave. around 8:45 p.m.
Authorities confirmed one person with critical injuries was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
