Elderly woman rescued after tree falls on home
BATON ROUGE - A family was emotional when speaking with News 2's Brett Buffington after a tree fell on their home, knocking pieces of the ceiling, roof and other debris onto an 86-year-old woman.
This happened on Mayfair Hill Drive off Staring Lane.
