EBR Sheriff stationed rescue vehicles ahead of storm
BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has more resources on hand to deal with any possible issues from heavy rain this week than the agency had ready for the August flood.
Response efforts were studied and resources have been increased following the unprecedented weather event last year. Now, authorities revealed Wednesday, there are 14 rescue boats and additional high water vehicles stationed throughout the parish.
There were only four boats available in August.
In addition, the sheriff's office said, two larger boats are also on the Mississippi River.
“[Resources] are strategically placed around the parish to respond wherever needed,” Casey Hicks, the department's spokesperson, said.
While the rain event is not expected to reach levels that caused the August flood, predictions call for as much as three to eight inches of rain for the next few days as Tropical Storm Cindy moves through the Gulf of Mexico near the Louisiana coast.
